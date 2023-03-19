Authorities asking for help locating 29-year-old man from Colville Reservation

Mar. 18—A 29-year-old "at-risk" man from the Colville Indian Reservation has been missing since February, according to the Spokane Tribal Police Facebook page.

Chance Carson is 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Washington State Patrol activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Colville Tribal Police, according to the missing person flyer posted to the page.

The flyer says family members told Colville Tribal Police on Wednesday that they had not heard or seen Carson since Feb. 19. He was last known to be on foot in the east Omak area.

Carson was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt.

If seen, call 911. The case number is 23-0429.