NH homicide victim identified, authorities asking public for information to help investigators

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information after a 59-year-old woman was found shot dead inside a Danville home on Thursday night.

Denise Damato Coe died of multiple gunshot wounds and her manner of death was homicide, an autopsy by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval has concluded, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement on Saturday.

Late Thursday night, Danville police officers responded to a call at 48 Back Road in Danville. When officers arrived, they found Damato Coe dead inside her home, Formella said.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance,” Formella said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856 or email MCU@dos.nh.gov. People may also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications office at 603-223-4381.

Danville is a small town in Rockingham County, with about 4,500 residents. The town is north of Plaistow and east of Derry.

State Police and Danville Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

