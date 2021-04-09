Authorities attempt to unravel double shooting in Jeannette that injured two juveniles

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 9—Jeannette police and county detectives continue to investigate daylight shootings Wednesday that sent two boys to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made, but police Chief Shannon Binda expects charges will be filed.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the vicinity of the 100 block of Locust Street, at the intersection with Lowry Avenue and Grove Street.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators returned to the scene to look for evidence and take photographs.

Police said one boy was shot in the hand, the other in the thigh. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

A section of Locust Street where the shooting occurred was closed for several hours.

Binda said the shooting was related to an ongoing feud between the two juveniles, neither of which was identified.

"We believe that it's stemming from an incident that happened several weeks ago," the chief said, noting the reason for the feud remained unclear.

However, Binda said the arguing continued Wednesday evening and later turned into gunfire. Though a group of people were around, only the two juveniles were fighting, Binda said.

City police are working with the district attorney's office to determine charges.

District Attorney John Peck said detectives and police were attempting to secure statements from witnesses.

"We are working to determine who to charge and what they should be charged with. It's an ongoing investigation. And then, when all the evidence is collected, we'll make a determination," Peck said. "People have been cooperating."

In addition to looking at an area in the 100 block of Locust Street, investigators also took photographs and looked for potential evidence along sections of Lowry Avenue and Grove Street.

Most residents in the area where the shooting took place were not at home at the time. Some who were either declined comment when approached by a reporter or reported they did not not see anything.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Miller announces new effort to combat leftist litigation

    Former Trump senior adviser discusses the goals of 'America First Legal' on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Starts Legal Group to Mimic ACLU, Challenge Biden Policies

    Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to President Trump, is launching an organization to mount legal challenges to various Biden administration initiatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Miller said the group, dubbed America First Legal, will model its strategy on organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union that fought Trump administration policies in court. When the Trump administration pursued new policies, “we wouldn’t get just one lawsuit in one court, we’d get six lawsuits in six courts,” Miller told the Journal. “It was an extraordinarily effective tactic, and there’s no counterpoint to that on our side.” Miller added, “that the most important thing we could do as people who philosophically believe in traditional values, conservative values…was to develop and launch a conservative answer to the ACLU.” Miller indicated that America First Legal’s mission would be to “find the weakest points and legally attack them relentlessly and as often—and everywhere—that we possibly can.” The group plans to utilize former Trump administration lawyers as well as Republican state attorneys general. While the precise budget of the group is unclear, Miller said it had raised “a tidy sum of money.” The Trump administration faced numerous legal challenges to implementation of its policies, notably in opposition to the funding and construction of a wall along the southern border. The ACLU sued the administration 413 times over various issues, and then-California attorney general Xavier Becerra alone sued at least 100 times. Miller was considered the architect of immigration restrictions enacted by the administration.

  • Stephen Miller launches legal group to block Biden agenda in court

    Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has formed a new legal group to challenge the Biden administration's policies through lawsuits, Politico first reported.Why it matters: Miller told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that any Biden policy that the group, America First Legal, "believes to be illegal" would be "fair game" for litigation, setting up an expansive battlefield for trying to maintain Trump-era policies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: America Legal First will work with state attorneys general and Republican lawyers around the country to file and assist with conservative lawsuits against Biden policies, per the WSJ.Details: Other alumni from the Trump administration are also on board. The group's board of directors includes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former acting U.S. attorney general Matthew Whitaker.Trump has given his enthusiastic blessing to the venture. In a statement released Wednesday, he praised Miller as a "fearless, principled fighter.""As we know, the Radical Left has been relentless in waging their battles in court," the former president said."Conservatives and America First supporters badly need to catch up and turn the tables, which is why I applaud Stephen and Mark Meadows for rushing to fill this critical void."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

    The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for the dead grew monotonous and, their cloistered world suddenly caving in, some of the sisters’ thoughts were halting.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

    The music producer is moving on from the Mulholland Estates community

  • Kentucky expands voting access, cementing status as beacon of bipartisan cooperation on election reform

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday making early voting and pandemic-era reforms to modernize absentee voting permanent.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

    Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, and Beijing, which asserts that the island does not have the right to diplomatic recognition, has stepped up efforts to coax them away. Taiwan said last month it was helping Paraguay, its sole diplomatic ally in South America, buy COVID-19 vaccines after protests there over the government's handling of the health crisis.

  • Scottish Tory leader urges voters to back Labour or LibDems in seats where rivals can stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has urged unionists to vote Labour or LibDem if they are better placed to defeat the SNP, amid growing fears that Nicola Sturgeon is cruising to a huge Holyrood majority. The Scottish Tory leader on Thursday endorsed widespread tactical voting in an effort to prevent the nationalists claiming a mandate for a new independence referendum, saying that “people should vote for the strongest party to stop the SNP” in constituencies. He claimed that the second ballot - used to elect regional rather than constituency MSPs - is more important in May’s election and called for unionists across the country to back the Conservatives with this vote, regardless of where they live.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • 65% of voters support corporate tax hikes to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan, new poll finds

    A Morning Consult poll found separate from infrastructure, 85% of Democratic and 59% of Republican voters agree corporations should pay higher taxes.

  • 35 celebrities you didn't know were related to royals

    Thandiwe Newton, whose name means "beloved" in Shona, is a Zimbabwean princess. She's not the only celebrity with royal lineage.

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Fact check: No, Alexander Hamilton didn't tell Thomas Jefferson he wanted to hit him with a chair

    An post claims Alexander Hamilton told Thomas Jefferson he was at a loss for words to describe how he wanted to hit him with a chair. It is false.

  • President Biden should neither ignore Cuba — nor repeat Obama’s mistakes there | Opinion

    One of the most important issues facing the Biden administration will be how to relate to Cuba.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says