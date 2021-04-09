Authorities attempt to unravel double shooting in Jeannette that injured two juveniles

Apr. 9—Jeannette police and county detectives continue to investigate daylight shootings Wednesday that sent two boys to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made, but police Chief Shannon Binda expects charges will be filed.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the vicinity of the 100 block of Locust Street, at the intersection with Lowry Avenue and Grove Street.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators returned to the scene to look for evidence and take photographs.

Police said one boy was shot in the hand, the other in the thigh. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

A section of Locust Street where the shooting occurred was closed for several hours.

Binda said the shooting was related to an ongoing feud between the two juveniles, neither of which was identified.

"We believe that it's stemming from an incident that happened several weeks ago," the chief said, noting the reason for the feud remained unclear.

However, Binda said the arguing continued Wednesday evening and later turned into gunfire. Though a group of people were around, only the two juveniles were fighting, Binda said.

City police are working with the district attorney's office to determine charges.

District Attorney John Peck said detectives and police were attempting to secure statements from witnesses.

"We are working to determine who to charge and what they should be charged with. It's an ongoing investigation. And then, when all the evidence is collected, we'll make a determination," Peck said. "People have been cooperating."

In addition to looking at an area in the 100 block of Locust Street, investigators also took photographs and looked for potential evidence along sections of Lowry Avenue and Grove Street.

Most residents in the area where the shooting took place were not at home at the time. Some who were either declined comment when approached by a reporter or reported they did not not see anything.

