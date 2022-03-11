Authorities await ballistics testing for cause of man's death following Crawford shootout

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A man found deceased in a northern Crawford County residence hours after authorities said he fired gunshots at Pennsylvania State Police troopers who then returned fire on Wednesday night died of a gunshot wound to the head, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Friday.

Investigators are now awaiting the results of ballistics testing to determine whether the gunshot that killed 42-year-old Shawn L. Ruhl was self-inflicted or was return fire, Schell said.

Ruhl was pronounced dead inside a residence on Pendleton Drive in Cambridge Township, off Route 19 southwest of Cambridge Springs, sometime after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said Ruhl had barricaded himself inside the residence following a confrontation with state police troopers who had gone to the residence on Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. to investigate a reported domestic dispute.

According to state police, after troopers had arrived at the residence and spoke outside to a woman who called to report the domestic dispute, two troopers began approaching the front door of the residence. As they approached, someone inside began firing gunshots at the troopers, and the troopers returned fire and retreated, state police reported.

The troopers and the woman outside were not injured by gunfire.

Authorities said the person inside the residence, who the woman said was her husband, then barricaded himself inside the residence.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the residence. At about 5 a.m. Thursday, members of the team found Ruhl dead inside the house.

Troopers also found firearms in the residence, Lt. Gary Garman, patrol section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Friday.

Schell pronounced Ruhl dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed on Thursday, he said.

State police remained at the residence for part of the day on Thursday as they collected evidence in the investigation.

The two troopers involved in the shooting, whose names were not released, were placed on administrative leave under state police protocol as the investigation into the incident continues.

