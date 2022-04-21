Authorities awaiting review in effort to ID human remains found in Oil Creek State Park

TITUSVILLE — Authorities are awaiting the results of a forensic examination in an effort to identify the person whose remains were found in Oil Creek State Park in Venango County late last week.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Venango County Coroner's Office are investigating the discovery, which was made on the evening of March 15.

A man who was fishing along Oil Creek in the park looked down and saw what he believed were human remains, said Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township. The man took photos of the remains and went to the Titusville Police Department, according to Weindorf and Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon.

Titusville police then contacted state police, and officials went to the park and secured the scene.

Weindorf said the man's photos were sent to Dennis Dirkmaat, professor of anthropology and chair of the department of applied forensic sciences at Mercyhurst University, and Dirkmaat confirmed that they appeared to be human remains. Officials from Mercyhurst University went to the park the next day and collected the remains.

The discovery marks the second time in nearly a month that human remains were found in the region.

Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of remains that were found in a wooded area in the 8100 block of Peach Street in Summit Township on March 25. The remains were located west of Peach Street and south of the Erie Inn & Suites, 8100 Peach St.

State police and the Erie County Coroner's Office are investigating the discovery.

