Authorities: Barron man possessed, distributed child porn

Apr. 20—BARRON — A Barron man both possessed and distributed numerous images of child pornography, authorities say.

Derek R. Salewski, 23, was charged this week in Barron County Court with felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. The court set a $1,000 cash bail for Salewski, which prohibits him from accessing the internet or possessing any device with internet capabilities.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Barron County Sheriff's detective received information Sept. 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a tip it received from Kik.

Kik messenger had been used to upload a video deemed to consist of the sexual exploitation of a child. This specific account was connected to a Charter Communications internet account linked to a Cameron residence.

Authorities contacted the owners of the residence in January. They concluded the only person who may have had child pornography on a device would be Salewski, who used to live with them.

Salewski moved to his own residence in Barron in November.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Salewski's phone on Jan. 26. Salewski became very nervous when authorities explained the process by which his phone would be analyzed. His legs began shaking uncontrollably before he seemed to lose consciousness and pass out briefly while falling to the floor.

After Salewski regained his senses and authorities determined that he was not in need of medical attention, his phone was immediately turned over to the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation for analysis.

Authorities found two different series of child pornography on Salewski's phone. The first series contained 10 videos while the second series contained 13 videos. Authorities were also able to determine Salewski's Kik account shared child pornography images with 754 different users. Those images were shared from Sept. 12-30.

Authorities interviewed Salewski a second time on April 15. He maintained that he never used Kik on the phone that authorities seized as evidence. He also denied using the online storage and file sharing service that was found on his phone.

Salewski was arrested at the end of the interview.

If convicted of both felony charges, Salewski could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.