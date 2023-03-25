Authorities: Black River Falls woman shot man, had his body burned

Mar. 24—BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Black River Falls woman shot a man in the head after her told her he slept with other women, authorities say.

The woman then arranged to have the man's remains burned on her Jackson County town of Manchester property, authorities said.

Star S. Myers, 49, W10105 Highway O, is charged in Jackson County Court with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Jackson County Judge Anna Becker on Friday set a $1 million cash bail for Myers.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy was sent to Myers' residence March 9 because she said she had not seen the man for two days.

Myers told the deputy she was concerned he was missing. She thought it was odd that the man would be picked up by somebody. She said it was odd that he would not communicate with her.

Myers said she did not report him missing on March 7 because she did not want to seem dramatic.

Myers said she was scheduled to report to prison on March 11 for a criminal conviction from Dunn County. That made the man upset, but she had no reason to think he was suicidal.

On March 10, a man and a woman called authorities to report that they had information that Myers shot the man in the head.

Myers had called the woman to come and get her. When she got to Myers' residence, the woman said Myers did not look right and asked her what was up.

Myers asked the woman if she could keep a secret and then told her she killed the man. Myers said she had been giving the man a massage on the bed and he told her about other women he had slept with.

Myers told the woman "the next thing she knew" she had put a bullet in the man's head.

Myers said they needed to get rid of the body from the bedroom and other people were called to assist.

The man told authorities Myers gave him a gun to dispose of. He said he took the gun and drove down the road, and threw pieces of the weapon out of the window.

Myers made comments to the man and woman about cutting up the body and burning it.

Authorities found a handgun part in the area where the man said he disposed of it.

A witness told authorities he saw a big fire going on in Myers' backyard. He said he did not know what was being burned.

During an interview with authorities on March 13, Myers denied killing the man.

A second witness told authorities that Myers admitted to killing the man because she could no longer take his cheating and lying. The witness said she never saw the man's body except when it was being moved to the back yard.

A third witness told authorities he saw the man's body being burned in Myers' back yard.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Myer's residence. Human remains were found in burn barrels on her property. Samples of the remains were sent out for positive identification.