Authorities find body of missing Centerville man in Sugarcreek MetroPark

Aug. 28—Centerville police said Saturday that authorities located the body of a missing man in Sugarcreek MetroPark.

"It is with much regret that the Centerville Police Department must announce that the body of Akil Hughes was found this morning inside the Sugarcreek Metro Park," the department said in a release. "Rangers from the Five Rivers Metro Parks along with the Greene County Coroner's Office will be conducting the death investigation.

"At this time the investigators do not suspect any foul play," the release says.

Hughes, 21, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday when he left his Penridge Drive residence to take a walk. His last known contact was a text message sent around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. He has not been in touch with family, friends or his employer since.

On Saturday, police asked the public in the area of Wilmington Pike and Station Road to review any available video from Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. They reported that they received citizens' tips and tracked him to the area.

Emergency vehicles were parked off of Wilmington Dayton Pike near East Centerville Station Road Saturday morning.

The police thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation and said without their help they wouldn't have been able to find the man's body.