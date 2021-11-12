Authorities: Brandon Dennis, Vineland man wanted for murder, arrested in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON - Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Vineland man wanted since late October for a fatal Millville shooting.

Brandon Dennis, of South East Boulevard, was located Friday in Bridgeton, said the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Dennis is accused of killing 32-year-old Patrick Trotter of Penns Grove on Oct. 23. The victim was shot in the 500 block of West Main Street in Millville.

Court records show a confrontation between Dennis and Trotter started at the home of a Millville woman.

Dennis also allegedly threatened the life of the woman, whose name is not disclosed in a statement asserting probable cause for charges against the suspect.

According to the statement, the woman told investigators Dennis spoke to her from outside her bedroom window, "asking who was in her bed."

The woman "told Dennis it wasn't his business to which he broke the window and kicked in the front door," the statement says.

The two men then fought, and Dennis allegedly shot Trotter after they had gone outside.

The statement contends Dennis dragged Trotter's body to a wooded area behind the home, where he covered the slain man "using various grass clippings and items in the woods."

The woman said she ran from her home "and hid under a vehicle for approximately two hours while Dennis concealed the body."

The woman also claimed she heard Dennis threaten her life while she was hiding.

Dennis was being held in Cumberland County Jail on charges that include murder, aggravated assault, and desecration of human remains. He is also accused of burglary, weapons offenses, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, obstruction; and hindering apprehension.

The charges against Dennis are only allegations. He has not been convicted of the crimes he's accused of in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Millville Det. Catherine Shipley at 856-825-7010 or Prosecutor’s Detective Miguel Martinez at 856-453-0486.

Story continues

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting CCPO.TIPS.

Staff writer Jim Walsh contributed to this report.

A South Jersey native, Anthony Coppola has handled a variety of beats at The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times, including award-winning work in sports and business coverage. Coppola, who joined the staff in 2008, now focuses on regional education reporting. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Brandon Dennis of Vineland arrested in Bridgeton on murder charges