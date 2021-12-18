Authorities break up high-dollar theft ring

Dec. 18—KERNERSVILLE — Law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad say they have broken up a major theft ring fronted by a trucking company that hauled in upward of $800,000 worth of goods, including shipping containers and a tractor-trailer load of furniture.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers announced the bust and criminal charges associated with the thefts Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies are seeking one man charged in the criminal enterprise.

The investigation covered a month and involved a host of law enforcement agencies across the region.

Officers with the High Point Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigated the thefts and recovery of substantial amounts of valuable stolen property, Rogers said. The property included flatbed trailers, shipping containers, heavy farm machinery, automobiles, commercial mowing equipment and a trailer full of Ashley Furniture products.

Law enforcement officers also seized methamphetamine, heroin and firearms. The estimated value of the stolen property recovered is more than $800,000.

Rogers said eight search warrants were served at multiple addresses in the 8600 block of Warner Road in Kernersville, an address in the 7500 block of Anthony Road in Kernersville, addresses in Yadkinville, and the business TMC Trucking and Grading on Warner Road in Kernersville.

Authorities are seeking Devin Lynn Combs, 21, of Warner Road, Kernersville. Warrants have been issued charging Combs with three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property and injury of real property.

Rogers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming. Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

Agencies reporting the stolen property are the High Point Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Wilkes County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

