Authorities: Burned corpse identified as kidnapping victim; murder charge filed

Mar. 11—MOULTON — A missing person report that initially led to a kidnapping charge also led to a murder charge Thursday after authorities said a corpse found 2 miles from the alleged kidnapping, doused in gasoline and severely burned, was the body of David Guess.

Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity, was charged with the murder of Trinity resident Guess, 51, and of abusing his corpse.

Four other Lawrence County residents face charges in connection with Guess' death and two face drug charges based on evidence uncovered by Lawrence County sheriff's deputies while executing search warrants related to Guess' disappearance.

The incident unfolded Saturday after Guess went to the residence of Tyler Ray Tippett, 26, on Lawrence County 294 in Hillsboro. According to the Sheriff's Office, an argument over catalytic converters ensued and Guess was beaten by Tippett; Wendell Junior Proctor, 44, of Hillsboro; Charles Keel and his 17-year-old son Devon Allan Keel, also of Trinity.

Tippett told sheriff's deputies that Charles Keel and Devon Keel held Guess at gunpoint while saying he owed them $1,500 and beat him on the head with a pipe, according to an affidavit by Lawrence County sheriff's Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady.

"Mr. Guess tried to get away, and Mr. Charles Keel shot Mr. Guess," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lovelady's affidavit said the Keels then took Guess to his truck, flipped him into the bed of the truck and drove off.

A preliminary autopsy report by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville determined Guess died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Guess, in the bed of the pickup, was then driven to a location near Lawrence County 222 and Lawrence County 294, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Mr. Guess was then doused with gasoline and set on fire by Charles Keel, Tyler Tippett and Wendell Proctor," the Sheriff's Office said.

Family members reported Guess missing on Sunday and said he was last seen at an address on Lawrence County 294.

About 3 p.m. Monday, a badly burned male body was discovered about 20 feet off Lawrence County 222 and Lawrence County 294 in the Chicken Foot community about 2 miles from where Guess disappeared, authorities said.

Coroner Scott Norwood said two tires were on top of the burned body when it was found. He called the scene "horrific."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Guess family, and hopefully the family will get deserved justice in this case," Sheriff Max Sanders said.

He said the Moulton Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation and that the public assisted with tips.

The Sheriff's Office filed the following charges which it said related to Guess' death:

—Charles Keel: murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, first-degree assault and a misdemeanor.

—Wendell Junior Proctor: abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

—Tyler Tippett: abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine.

—Devon Keel: first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

—Jamie Michelle Parker, 35, of Hillsboro: first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of the prescription drug suboxone.

Two other people were charged on matters "not directly related to the murder" after deputies executed search warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office:

—Barbara Ann Keel, 39: possession of methamphetamine.

—Jason Wayne Keel, 41: a misdemeanor.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.