Authorities 'cannot locate or serve' Ezra Miller after the actor was accused of grooming a teen, report says

Ezra Miller in June 2018. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Los Angeles Times says authorities can't "locate or serve" Ezra Miller with a restraining order.

The parents of an 18-year-old activist have accused the actor of physical and emotional abuse.

Reps for Miller, the activist, and the teen's parents didn't respond to requests for comment.

Law enforcement apparently "cannot locate or serve" the "Fantastic Beasts" star Ezra Miller after the parents of an 18-year-old activist filed a domestic-violence protection order against the actor, according to a report released Friday by the Los Angeles Times.

The order of protection was granted by a judge in the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court Tuesday, according to the outlet.

In the order, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — the parents of the 18-year-old Gibson Iron Eyes — accuse the actor of physical and emotional abuse as well as grooming their child, the Times reports.

According to the outlet, the order prevents Miller from contacting the younger Iron Eyes or the teen's parents for 30 days. The petition says the actor would also have to keep "100 yards away from the family's residence," according to the Times.

While Gibson Iron Eyes is an adult under US law, the teen remains under parental guardianship under tribal law, which is where the order of protection was filed, the Times reports.

Miller and Gibson Iron Eyes both identify as nonbinary and use they/them pronouns. While Iron Eyes is referred to by their birth name, Tokata, in the protective order, Rolling Stone reports they changed their name to Gibson. (Their Instagram handle is still Tokatawin.)

Chase Iron Eyes, an activist and lawyer, also told the Los Angeles Times in a Thursday joint interview with Jumping Eagle that a July 12 court hearing was scheduled where Miller and the younger Iron Eyes would be allowed to "weigh in" on the situation.

Representatives for Miller, Gibson Iron Eyes, Chase Iron Eyes, and Jumping Eagle didn't respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Iron Eyes' parents accuse Miller of grooming their then-12-year-old child

The petition obtained by the Los Angeles Times says Miller showed signs of a "pattern of corrupting a minor." It reportedly says Miller met the younger Iron Eyes at the Standing Rock Reservation in 2016 when Iron Eyes was 12 and Miller was 23. At the time, the actor was involved in projects connected to the "landback" reclamation movement.

According to the petition, Chase Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle visited their child in Santa Monica for a wellness check in May. Jumping Eagle alleges that Miller assaulted her during the visit and reported the incident to local authorities, the petition continues.

Jumping Eagle told the Times her child needed "help without Ezra's interference," adding that Miller was "a 29-year-old person who needs to get help on their own path and not interfere" with her child's "development as their own person."

Miller as Credence Barebone in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." Warner Bros. Pictures

As public pressure on the pair increases, Chase Iron Eyes told the Times he and his wife were "very concerned" about what he described as "Ezra's volatile nature."

According to the Times, the petition also accuses Miller of giving Gibson Iron Eyes "alcohol and drugs, such as marijuana and LSD" and flying with them to places including "London, Vermont, New York, California, and Hawaii."

"Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent," the protection order says, referring to Gibson Iron Eyes, according to the Times.

Gibson Iron Eyes has released statements denying what their parents are saying

Gibson Iron Eyes in 2020. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS

On June 6, Gibson Iron Eyes issued a statement on their Instagram account.

"I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief," the statement said in part. "My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

It goes on to say what their father is saying "holds no weight" and is "transphobic and based on the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought."

Gibson Iron Eyes' parents told the Times they doubted the statement was written by their child. But the younger Iron Eyes then appeared in an Instagram video Thursday and said the statement was "directly from me."

"It's really distressing that the narrative of the 'victim in question' is not being granted any trust," they said in the video. "I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on."

They also said in the video that "it's nobody's business and that no one is owed a story or an outcome. This is my life."

Gibson Iron Eyes ended the video by saying they were "disappointed in my parents and the press in every way."

The Instagram account holder did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Ezra Miller has been the subject of controversy in recent months

Miller has appeared in several successful projects, including the Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beast" franchise and Zack Snyder's "Justice League." Jumping Eagle has repeatedly tagged Warner Bros. in her Twitter posts about Miller.

Miller's film "The Flash" is set to be released on June 23, 2023. It's unclear whether they will participate in press events leading up to the release, the Times reported.

A representative for Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

BuzzFeed News reported that in April 2020, a video surfaced that appeared to show Miller choking a woman in a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland. No charges were filed by authorities, and the woman didn't press charges, according to The Wrap.

In a March Facebook post, the Hawaii Police Department said Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a local bar. Miller later pleaded no contest and was fined $500, People reported.

Variety reported that a couple filed a restraining order against Miller in March after claiming Miller "burst into" their Hawaii hotel room, threatened them, and took some of their belongings. The restraining order was dropped in April, according to the outlet.

One week later, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for a second time, Newsweek reported. Miller was accused of throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman, the outlet reported.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics executives held emergency meetings in March to discuss Miller's future as the Flash with the studio, Rolling Stone reported. A source told the outlet the studio "hit pause" on any future projects involving Miller, including roles in the DC Extended Universe.

