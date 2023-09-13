Authorities capture fugitive Danelo Cavalcante after 2-week manhunt
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was captured by law enforcement officials on Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was captured by law enforcement officials on Wednesday morning.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.
The convicted murderer has been at-large since an Aug. 31 prison escape.
New and used car prices are continuing to moderate, according to the latest government inflation data released Wednesday morning. The bottom line may mean buyers may have more flexibility buying cars, though a looming auto strike may dent those prospects.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
The Best of 2024 cars, trucks and SUVs were revealed by NACTOY at the Detroit Auto Show. The semifinalists vie for Car, Truck and SUV of the Year.
The latest uptick in prices won't be enough to prompt a course change at the Federal Reserve, several economists say, matching Wall Street's muted reaction.
Your next grocery bill will be slightly higher, especially if you want to pack your cart with protein.
The newly elected NFLPA director pointed out that some stadiums flip to natural grass for soccer, and switch back to artificial turf for football.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Moderna has an ambitious pipeline as it hopes to maintain COVID-19 success momentum.
Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7–$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.
176 days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.
Channels will now be available in more than 150 countries.
Adobe announced on Wednesday that its Firefly for Enterprise generative AI is now commercially available in Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Express workflows
Brandon Hunter played in the NBA for two seasons before spending nearly a decade playing overseas.
Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that connects intercity bus riders with bus drivers, is acquiring B2B van pooling provider Urbvan for $12 million cash, the company shared Wednesday. Kolors CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Martínez has said his service is like "if Uber and Southwest Airlines had a baby." The startup partners with small and medium-sized bus operators that are already running scheduled services, thus maintaining an asset-light business model.
Several tech CEOs are among the figures appearing in Washington this week as lawmakers search for a consensus on how to deal with the rise of artificial intelligence.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.