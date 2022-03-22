Authorities: Car trouble for out-of-town visitors led to large drug find

Mar. 22—EAU CLAIRE — Two out-of-town visitors who had car issues outside a town of Washington business were found to have significant quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside their vehicle, authorities say.

Angela R. McKay, 36, of Baraboo, and Timothy S. Oleson, 49, of Prairie Du Sac, were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

McKay is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Oleson is also charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.

Signature bonds of $1,500 and $1,000 were set for McKay and Oleson, respectively. As conditions of bond, they cannot have contact with each other or known drug dealers or users. They must also maintain absolute sobriety.

McKay and Oleson will return to court May 5 and May 3, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities were called to Kempen Landscaping Supply in the town of Washington just after 9 a.m. Saturday because two people had the hood up on their vehicle and were looking around the business.

The pair said they were in this area to visit McKay's son at the Eau Claire Academy. They both were detained after authorities discovered they had pending drug cases and suspended driving privileges.

Drug paraphernalia was found in Oleson's backpack. Hidden between a rock and the fence along the front of the business was a tool bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A Wisconsin ID card and food stamp card found inside the bag belonged to Oleson.

Inside the vehicle, McKay's belongings included methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia included digital scales and numerous small plastic bags, which are generally used for drug distribution. She also had meth on her person.

McKay and Oleson were free on bond for pending criminal cases in either Sauk or Columbia counties.