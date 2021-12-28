Authorities say they have caught Arkansas inmates who made Christmas Eve escape

coronavirus COVID-19 community spread prisons us centers for disease control prevention cdc 86 percent % 69 percent states jurisdictions incarcerated persons staff personnel





Arkansas authorities said two prison inmates who escaped from jail on Christmas Eve have been caught, local news outlet 4029 News reported.

Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Capt. Philip Pevehouse said Jeremiah Slavens and Dustin Smith escaped from the Sebastian County Detention Center Friday night, according to 4029 News.

Slavens, of Fort Smith, Ark., was captured by authorities around 11:30 p.m. Friday and returned to the detention center, according to the outlet.

Authorities then captured Smith, a native of Muldrow, Okla., around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. He was taken to Leflore County Detention Center, where he will await extradition back to Sebastian County, according to 4029 News.

SCSO said that prior to the escape Slavens had been held at the detention center for three days for failing to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft, the outlet noted.

Smith, meanwhile, was being held for violating parole and possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia, Pevehouse said, according to 4029 News. He had been at the jail for more than a month at the time of the escape.

Slavens, 39, and Smith, 36, are both being charged with second-degree escape, 4029 News reported.