Authorities: CF man arrested for drunken driving for 12th time

Dec. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for drunken driving for the 12th time since 1993, authorities say.

Osborne J. Burkins Jr., 58, 3951 90th St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of 12th-offense drunken driving.

A $25,000 cash bail was set for Burkins, which prohibits him from driving a motor vehicle, entering taverns or drinking alcohol. He also must maintain absolute sobriety.

Burkins returns to court Tuesday, Dec. 14, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer on patrol on Friday noticed a dark-colored Jeep sport-utility vehicle. A records check showed the vehicle was assigned to a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Before he could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into the median between South Hastings Way and the ramp to Clairemont Avenue. The vehicle stopped over the raised curb area in the median.

The officer activated his emergency lights and pulled in behind the vehicle.

The driver, who was identified as Burkins, had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from him. Burkins admitted he had consumed two or three drinks. He had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

The officer checked Burkins' driving record and learned his status was revoked for a prior drunken driving-related offense. Burkins was also ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he owns or operates.

Burkins refused to perform field sobriety tests. He admitted he was not safe to drive.

The officer then arrested him for drunken driving.

A check of Burkins' record shows he has 11 prior drunken driving convictions.

He was convicted of drunken driving in December 1994 and April 2004 in Pennsylvania, in March 1995, February 1995, October 1995, January 1997 and April 1997 in Utah, and in July 1998, January 1999 and twice in December 2011 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted, Burkins could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.