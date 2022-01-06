Authorities: CF man leads police pursuit while test driving vehicle

Jan. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Eau Claire while test driving a vehicle, police say.

Daquan D. Diamond, 24, 3934 139th St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Diamond, who returns to court at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A UW-Eau Claire police officer began to pursue a vehicle just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 when the vehicle failed to yield to two oncoming vehicles while turning from Summit Avenue onto State Street.

The officer activated his emergency lights but the vehicle accelerated and led the officer on a pursuit through residential neighborhoods.

The vehicle reached speeds of 50 mph at Farwell and Washington streets and 65 mph on Harding Avenue.

The officer terminated his pursuit on Rudolph Road because of heavy traffic and the reckless driving of the suspect vehicle.

On Nov. 24, an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the Nov. 1 pursuit.

The female driver said she was allowing people to test drive her vehicle because she was trying to sell it. She said one of the drivers was Diamond. She confirmed that Diamond had the vehicle for an extended time before returning it.

Diamond was interviewed on Sunday in the Eau Claire County Jail. Diamond said he was neither test driving a vehicle nor involved in a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 1.

Diamond was told that the owner of the vehicle described him and noted that he provided his last name before driving the vehicle.

Diamond said a lot of people can describe him.

Diamond is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of attempting to elude an officer in October 2020 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of both charges, Diamond could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.