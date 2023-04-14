Authorities: CF man repeatedly stalks EC woman

Apr. 13—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man has repeatedly stalked an Eau Claire woman, violating no-contact provisions at least 140 times, authorities say.

Nicholas J. Smith, 46, 5980 Highway T, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking and 11 felony counts of bail jumping.

A $15,000 cash bail was set for Smith, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, her residence or her place of employment.

Smith's next court appearance was not set.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 25, an Eau Claire police officer met with an Eau Claire County prosecutor to discuss the follow-up investigation into Smith. At the time, Smith had five open cases, all of which involved stalking the woman.

After speaking with the prosecutor, the officer drafted a warrant to have a covert GPS tracker placed on Smith's vehicle. Officers were able to secure the tracker on Smith's vehicle. All data regarding the tracker was monitored by an officer with his work phone.

Over the next two weeks, the GPS tracker showed that Smith had driven by the woman's residence and place of employment on multiple occasions.

On April 6, a police officer reviewed Smith's bond conditions from his open criminal cases and noted that Smith had been actively violating the conditions.

In one of the felony bonds, Smith was prohibited from entering Eau Claire County other than for court appearances. He was under house arrest in Chippewa County and was not to leave except for an emergency or if he was with his mother and step-father. The GPS tracker indicated Smith violated this bond 47 times.

In another felony bond, Smith was prohibited from having contact with the woman, her family or known acquaintances. He was not to be within one mile or her residence or place of employment. He was also prohibited from using social media, including Facebook and Snapchat.

The officer determined Smith violated the no-contact portion of that bond 45 times and the social media aspect of the bond 48 times.

If convicted of all 12 charges on the new case, Smith could be sentenced to up to 34 years in prison.