Authorities charge man for alleged Mead crime spree, attempted carjacking downtown

Feb. 25—A 29-year-old man faces several felony and misdemeanor charges after assaulting an elderly woman, stealing a truck and ramming a vehicle in Mead, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The day after the crime spree, Spokane police arrested Robert J. Kelly for an attempted carjacking in downtown Spokane.

On Feb. 13, video from inside a business in the 10700 block of North Market Street showed Kelly pushing an office employee, in her early 70s, to the ground, the sheriff's office said. Kelly, a four-time convicted felon, stood over the woman, demanding the keys to her vehicle while repeatedly punching her in the head and face. After the assault, deputies said Kelly apologized, stole a bag of potato chips and fled.

The woman, who had serious injuries that weren't life-threatening, was taken to the hospital. Deputies saw a vehicle next to the business with a broken window and punched ignition, indicating an unsuccessful theft attempt.

As deputies responded to the Market Street business, someone reported that a white 2010 Dodge Ram work truck was stolen nearby, from the area of East Hawthorne Road and North Market Street. Another call indicated someone witnessed the truck theft and followed the vehicle.

Kelly stopped the Dodge in the roadway of Market Street, south of Hawthorne Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver following the truck pulled behind Kelly and called 911 as Kelly exited the Dodge to close tool boxes in the truck bed. The victim yelled that he called was calling the police and Kelly should pull over.

Kelly got back in the truck, put it in reverse and rammed the front of the driver's car, disabling it and causing a minor head injury for the driver, deputies said.

Another deputy tried to pull Kelly over, but Kelly turned on the truck's emergency flashers and drove into oncoming lanes of traffic at a high rate of speed. The deputy did not pursue Kelly because of the state's vehicle pursuit law, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly after, the truck was found parked in an alley near East Kiernan Avenue and North Standard Street. Authorities did not locate Kelly.

A sheriff's office detective learned Spokane police arrested Kelly for attempting to steal a vehicle Feb. 14 in the 900 block of West Second Avenue.

In that alleged crime, Kelly opened the driver's door and demanded the man's parked car while punching him. The driver fought, and Kelly fled. Officers located Kelly a few blocks away and, after a short foot pursuit, arrested Kelly. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted robbery, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest. A charge of second-degree assault was added.

The sheriff's office matched Kelly's appearance and voice to the man in the business' video that showed him assaulting the woman.

Kelly was subsequently charged with suspicion of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, hit-and-run with injury, first-degree malicious mischief, two counts of third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Kelly remained in jail Saturday in lieu of a $550,000 bond.

Investigators believe people may not have reported other incidents involving Kelly or been contacted by law enforcement because of Kelly's actions. Anyone with information about Kelly's alleged criminal actions is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10021067.