Authorities charge man with mob action after altercation that left two dead in Collinsville

A 22-year-old man has been charged with ``mob action’’ in connection with an altercation in Collinsville that left two men dead early Sunday.

The charge against Edgar O. Torres Granado of Granite City was issued by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office after reviewing facts submitted by the Collinsville Police Department, according to a press release. He was released after posting bail on Tuesday.

No one has been charged with the shooting deaths of Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City.

“The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has taken the remainder of this investigation `under advisement’ and will render a decision regarding any potential charges to any additional defendants at a later time,” the police department news release states.

Police went to Sloan’s Pub House on West Main Street after gunfire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. They found Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City, unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the parking lot, police said.

Officers “encountered” two other men and took them into custody, a Jan. 1 release states. Their names were not released at the time.

According to the police department, witnesses told investigators that a physical altercation began inside Sloan’s between a group of males and a single male. The fight was broken up temporarily before reigniting in the parking lot at the rear of the bar.

“It was reported that a group of individuals, which included Correa and Torres-Granado, exited their vehicles armed with firearms and approached a Dodge Charger occupied by the lone male individual and a female acquaintance,” the release states.

Members of the armed group tried to break the windows of the Dodge Charger with their firearms. The unidentified occupant of the Charger fired multiple rounds from his own firearm, striking Correa and Torrres-Granado, the release states.

Anyone that witnessed this incident that was not contacted or interviewed by the Collinsville Police Department is asked to contact Investigations Commander, Lt. Eric Owen, at 618-344-2131, ext. 5136.