Authorities charge Round Lake man shot by police after, officials say, he took hostage at knife-point

A man has been charged in connection with a Round Lake hostage situation last week.

Gerzin Ramirez-Perez, 33, of Round Lake, was charged by Lake County state’s attorney’s office with aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery after holding a woman at knife-point on Sept. 19.

Ramirez-Perez was shot by police after failing to release the victim during the hostage situation, authorities said. He survived and was discharged from a hospital on Monday.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries during the attack, was evaluated by paramedics but declined to go to the hospital, authorities said.

After being discharged, Ramirez-Perez was arrested and transported to the Lake County jail.

Round Lake Police were dispatched to a residence on Sept. 19. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman outside who said there was a woman in the basement who needed help.

The homeowner confirmed that a man and woman lived in the basement. Officers attempted to speak to the downstairs residents through the basement door.

An officer outside the home saw a man holding a knife to a woman’s throat through a basement window. Due to the nature of the situation, the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) and a regional SWAT team were called to the scene.

During negotiation efforts, the man grew “increasingly agitated” and refused to drop the knife or follow instructions, according to authorities.

Two members of NIPAS discharged their firearms, hitting the suspect.

Members from NIPAS were able to rescue the victim from the man’s grip, the release said. Police officers provided aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived.

The two officers involved in the shooting were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, per protocol.

