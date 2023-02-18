Authorities charge suspect in third Columbus homicide in three days

Columbus went a month without a homicide, from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15, and since has had three in three days.

The latest was Friday night in midtown, where officers called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Schaul Street found 24-year-old De’Anthony Miles shot in a driveway, police said.

He was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 6:58 p.m., authorities said.

Investigators have charged Kenyonte Hudson with murder, aggravated assault, and using a gun to commit a crime, police said.

Miles’ death followed a fatal shooting reported at 3:50 a.m. Friday, when police found a 63-year-old man fatally shot at Ewart Avenue and Forsyth Street.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old died from a gunshot wound at 6:27 p.m. in the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room. Police said that shooting happened in the 400 block of Mt. Pleasant Drive, off Steam Mill Road.

The shootings this week bring the city’s total homicide count so far in 2023 to six. The city this time last year had recorded five homicides. In 2021, it had reported 12 by mid-February.