Chicago police officer who shot a man in Gresham today was responding to an armed domestic dispute, officials say

A man was shot by a Chicago police officer who had been responding to a call about a domestic dispute Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police

Officials were called to the area of 78th and South Carpenter streets at 7:38 a.m., according to Larry Merritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department. A man believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital for observation, he said.

Chicago police would not confirm that the man who was shot by a police officer had died, despite repeated requests.

Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad, with CPDs detective division, briefly addressed reporters near the scene of the shooting in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street.

He said officers were responding to an armed domestic dispute between a man and a woman, called in by “the male subject from inside the house.” But on further questioning, Muhammad stopped short of saying the man who placed the 911 call was the person who was fatally shot.

“Once at the door of the apartment, the officers observed a domestic disturbance, a domestic altercation, coming from within,” he said. “There was loud disturbances coming from inside.”

Muhammad said the door to the second-floor apartment was open and at least one officer went inside. He said investigators recovered a knife in the apartment after the shooting. Muhammad did not say whether the man who was shot had been holding the knife.

“At that point, shots were fired,” Muhammad said.

After a responding officer discharged his service weapon, the officer — a patrolman — immediately rendered aid to the man who was shot, as well as the woman.

Merritt said a woman also was taken to St. Bernard Hospital from the same location, but she had not been shot. He said the woman, whose age was not available, was in the best possible condition to still be transported by ambulance, he said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer who discharged his weapon will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, as is routine.

Chicago Tribune reporter Sylvia Goodman contributed.