Authorities close I-794 in Milwaukee to investigate reported shooting on Wednesday night

Interstate 794 was shut down Wednesday night so authorities could investigate a reported shooting, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced.

The Cudahy Police Department told the Sheriff's Office a "graze-shooting victim" told them he was injured on the highway.

According to Urban Suburban Fire Incident Reporting on X, the person told officers he was shot on 794 near the Port of Milwaukee exit a little after 8 p.m.

The Cudahy Police Department did not immediately release more information.

INCIDENT ALERT: Cudahy PD has advised MCSO that that agency is with a graze-shooting victim who indicated he was injured on I794. MCSO will be investigating and will close 794 as part of the investigation once the specific location of the incident can be ascertained. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 25, 2024

Interstate 794 is closed as part of the investigation as authorities try to determine the specific location of the incident.

Cudahy/Milwaukee - Creekside Drive - CPD out with a person shot, stating a graze wound. Victim advised they were shot at on 794 near Port of Milwaukee Exit. #Cudahy #Milwaukee #Wisconsin #USFiR — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) January 25, 2024

This is a developing story.

