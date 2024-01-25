Authorities close I-794 in Milwaukee to investigate reported shooting on Wednesday night

Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Interstate 794 was shut down Wednesday night so authorities could investigate a reported shooting, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced.

The Cudahy Police Department told the Sheriff's Office a "graze-shooting victim" told them he was injured on the highway.

According to Urban Suburban Fire Incident Reporting on X, the person told officers he was shot on 794 near the Port of Milwaukee exit a little after 8 p.m.

The Cudahy Police Department did not immediately release more information.

Interstate 794 is closed as part of the investigation as authorities try to determine the specific location of the incident.

This is a developing story.

