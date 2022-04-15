Authorities 'close' to arrest in graveyard double homicide in Brunswick County

Crystal Springs Cemetery is pictured on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Two men were found dead at the cemetery on Sunday, March 6, 2022, police said.

They joined the dead at the Crystal Springs Cemetery too early. Much too early, much too tragically.

Two young men's bodies found nearby tombstones, crosses and flowers in the quaint cemetery hidden down a gravel road in Brunswick County. It happened in the darkness of an early March night. Neither were even 30 years old.

More than a month after Desmond Malik Radford, 22, and Demetrius Gibbs, 29, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds authorities say they are "close" to making an arrest in the case.

"We're getting real close," said Interim Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez.

While no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly named as of Tuesday, Perez said last month investigators believe the two victims knew one another and multiple shooters were involved in their slaying. Police first learned of the murders in the evening hours of March 6.

Perez said Tuesday an arrest could be made in the coming days.

"It's coming," he said. "An arrest is coming."

According to Perez, the town is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads investigators to an arrest and conviction in this case, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene at Crystal Springs Cemetery — located roughly half a mile off Blue Banks Loop Road in Northwest, behind a large field and down a gravel road across the street from Crystal Springs Baptist Church in Northwest — around 11 p.m., after a 911 call was made by one victim's mother around 10:42 p.m. that night.

Perez said the men, who were from Brunswick County, were likely shot around 8:30 p.m., approximately two hours before they were found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northwest Police Department at 910-655-3110.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Northwest police still investigate after 2 men fatally shot last month