Authorities close section of southbound I-275 in Tampa for death investigation

TAMPA — Authorities closed a section of southbound Interstate 275 early Wednesday for a death investigation.

The southbound lanes of I-275 are closed between Fowler Avenue and Busch Boulevard while investigators work at the scene where one person died, according to Tampa police. Motorists can enter the southbound lanes from the Busch exit, police said.

Police said a person was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and pronounced dead there. No other details have been released.

