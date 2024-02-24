Authorities conduct homeless sweep in Kona park area

Feb. 24—Hawaii island authorities Thursday conducted a homeless sweep of the Kona Community Aquatic Center and Kekuaokalani Gymnasium.

The crackdown to enforce park rules was conducted by the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation, Hawaii Police Department, Office of Housing and Community Development, and various other state agencies and nongovernment service providers, the county said in a news release.

Efforts were made ahead of the enforcement action to make contact with people in the area, and contact was made with 14 people as part of an informational campaign. The county reported that six of those still on the premises Thursday accepted offers for housing and services, but others left without citation or incident—although there was no report on how many.

"Today's enforcement was again a true testament to the collaboration between government agencies, non-profit service providers, and the community, " said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. "Together, we continue to strike the balance of enforcement and empathy in hopes of ensuring welcoming and safe public spaces for all in our community. These efforts are led with aloha and compassion, and we cannot thank our service providers and community policing officers enough for their continued efforts to address these issues holistically, with the best interest of all in our community in mind."