Authorities are conducting a manhunt for a police colonel nicknamed 'Jo Ferrari' who they say was caught on tape torturing a drug dealer to death

Matthew Loh
·3 min read
Thailand police scandal in torture and murder
Four police officers wanted in connection with the murder of a suspect in their custody arrive at a police station in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand. Surat Sappakun/AP Photo

  • A Thai police colonel who owns 30 luxury cars has been charged with murdering a drug suspect by torture.

  • Authorities searched his vast Bangkok estate on Wednesday, but he wasn't there.

  • A video of the colonel showed him helping officers suffocate a handcuffed suspect while allegedly extorting money from him.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Thai police are on the hunt for a police colonel nicknamed "Jo Ferrari" after he was accused of torturing a suspected drug dealer to death, reported The Bangkok Post.

Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon came under scrutiny after a video surfaced that appeared to show him and six other officers suffocating 24-year-old Chiraphong Thanaphiphat with plastic bags in a botched attempt to extort around $60,000 from the man.

The graphic video clip, put on Facebook on Tuesday by a lawyer, showed officers initially demanding $30,000 from the man for his release. The unnamed suspect initially agreed to pay the amount, reported The Post.

Thitisan then demanded double the money. Video shows Thitisan instructing officers to wrap plastic bags around the suspect's head and beat him. After several minutes, officers realized the man was no longer breathing and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

The police colonel told his men to list the cause of death as drug overdose, reported local media.

The video went viral and sparked a massive uproar online, and Thailand's national police chief on Tuesday ordered that all officers involved in the clip be sacked from the force.

Thitisan and six other police officers from the Muang station were charged in connection with the incident on Wednesday, the Royal Thai Police announced.

Five of them have been detained so far, said authorities, while Thitisan and another officer are still at large. All of them face charges of joint murder by torture, wrongly causing injury as officers, and coercing someone as a group of five or more, a Royal Thai Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Authorities searched Thitisan's 86,000 sq. ft. home, but the colonel, who was given the nickname "Jo Ferrari" because of his penchant for expensive cars, was nowhere to be found, reported the Bangkok Post.

Instead, authorities discovered 13 luxury rides parked in his estate. Police checks revealed that his total collection of 30 vehicles included a Porsche, a Ferrari, and a Lamborghini, reported Thailand's Channel 7 News.

Two housekeepers told police that Thitisan, 39, typically only used his luxury home on weekends and spent the rest of his time in Nakhon Sawan province - about 150 miles north of Bangkok - where he oversaw the Muang police station, per The Post.

Corruption is widespread among Thailand's police force, where officers are paid an average of $5,400 a year. Thailand's Chief Ombudsman once said that the country's police force is its most corrupted agency, based on thousands of complaints lodged to her office.

A 2014 study by a former policeman and academic found that the majority of the country's corrupt officers were involved in the embezzlement of government funds, bribery, and protection rackets.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jealous man broke into woman's house, choked and dragged her around

    Unhappy that a woman that he liked was out drinking with her friends, he broke into her house and assaulted her, causing her to sustain a neck fracture.

  • Regeneron says half its COVID-19 treatment doses are being sent to 4 low-vaccination states

    Regeneron says half its COVID-19 treatment doses are being sent to 4 low-vaccination states

  • Chicago police union says 'hell no' to Lightfoot's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    A leading Chicago police union opposed an impending mandate from Mayor Lori Lightfoot that requires all city officers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • FBI agents raid Detroit City Hall and council member homes

    FBI agents raided Detroit City Hall on Wednesday as part of a growing public corruption investigation.

  • U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

    The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against Roof, who argued that he was not competent to stand trial and represent himself and that the U.S. District Court where he was found guilty abused its discretion. “No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did,” the judges wrote in their opinion. In December 2016, a jury found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges for the mass shooting at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in June 2015.

  • Michael Keaton’s email gaffe leads him down an odd path with Bradley Cooper

    Michael Keaton was just trying to treat himself to a new custom saddle, but ended up in a hilarious running gag with a huge movie star.

  • A Florida dad accused of attacking a high school student over a school mask policy has been arrested and charged with child abuse

    Dan Bauman and his 10th grade daughter have reportedly been defying Broward County Schools' mask mandate since it was implemented earlier this month.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Screw your freedom' remarks leads to a sponsorship loss

    The sponsor backed out following Schwarzenegger's "Screw your freedom" remarks.

  • Black Florida officer rehired after being terminated for using N-word

    A Black Florida police officer who was fired by the Tampa Police Department earlier this year after being caught saying […] The post Black Florida officer rehired after being terminated for using N-word appeared first on TheGrio.

  • TikTok baffled at Michigan man’s unintentional ‘racist’ comment while defending Asian man from verbal harasser

    A viral TikTok video shows an unidentified man defending an Asian man from a racist in Michigan, but social media users pointed out the former became unintentionally racist as well. What happened: TikTok user @anasiniesta_08 shared a video of a man wearing a dark navy "#FightLikeAFlynn" shirt and an Asian man in a verbal altercation at a Burlington Coat Factory in Michigan over the weekend, Daily Dot reported. In the video, the man in dark navy can be heard telling the Asian man, “Go back where you came from.”

  • Jen Psaki says Blackwater founder Erik Prince is soulless for charging $6,500 for Kabul evacuation flight

    Prince, a Trump ally and founder Blackwater Worldwide, said he'll charge extra to transport passengers to the airport from their homes in Kabul.

  • Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination

    Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge. The health ministry said contamination was reported from multiple vaccination sites. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drugmaker in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it decided to suspend use of doses manufactured in the same production line as a safety precaution.

  • AP sources: Jailed ex-officer in murder plot beaten to death

    A former Bureau of Prisons officer who was serving time behind bars for an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate and a plot to kill his wife, as well as a separate plot to kill a federal agent who was investigating him, has been beaten to death at a federal prison in Indiana, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Michael Rudkin died Tuesday, a day after he was beaten in an altercation with another inmate at USP Terre Haute, a high-security penitentiary in Indiana, the people said. USP Terre Haute is also home to the federal death row and was the prison where 13 executions were carried out in the waning months of the Trump presidency.

  • Taco Bell’s partnership with Lil Nas X reflects ‘the zeitgeist of today’s investment landscape’

    From entry level to executive, rapper Lil Nas X is returning to Taco Bell as the restaurant chain's chief impact officer.

  • The US military is trying to weed out extremists, and special-ops vets say all units have some 'more fringe' members

    Having radicals in uniform isn't a new problem for the military, but it is one that could weaken unit cohesion.

  • Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen Instructed Organization to ‘Stand Down’ On Publicly Supporting Cuomo Accuser (Report)

    Time’s Up, the women’s organization started by Hollywood A-listers that has recently been shrouded in controversy, reportedly decided against publicly supporting the first accuser of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. According to a new report by the Washington Post, leaders within Time’s Up worked closely with Cuomo’s office when his first sexual harassment accuser, […]

  • Chris Cuomo pushes back against lawyer representing man alleging Nirvana album cover is child pornography

    Chris Cuomo went back and forth with a lawyer representing Spencer Elden, the man who appeared naked as a baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album, Nevermind, and is now suing dozens of people with connections to the album for child pornography. Cuomo invited Maggie Mabie to appear on Cuomo Prime Time to plead her case. “The focal point of the image is the minor's genitalia. And here in that image along with all of the other dose factors as we pled in our complaint, it is a very over sexualized image, and does constitute child pornography,” Mabie said. “More importantly, it was child exploitation in the way that they created it, and the way that they continue to distribute the image today.” The image, which features Elden as an infant in a pool appearing to go after a superimposed dollar bill on a fish hook, has generally been considered a statement on capitalism, which Cuomo argued. “I don’t ever remember anybody ever writing or anything being out there in society about this image as a sexualized or pornographic image,” Cuomo said. “I always thought that it was a suggestion of how right out of the womb, people are just grabbing for money and doing anything they can. I thought it was more about capitalism than it was sexuality.” Non-sexualized images of infants are generally not considered to be child pornography under law, yet Mabie compared Elden to victims of child pornography. But Cuomo wasn’t having it, given that Elden has repeatedly recreated the image, and even got “Nevermind” tattooed across his chest. “You think that this man is really a good face for the pain of child pornography?” Cuomo asked. “Somebody who’s made money out of it. Has a tattoo on his chest about it. Has celebrated it at different times in his life and had all this time to reach out about it in the context that you're offering now, and never did? You really think that this is something that would be comforting to real victims?”

  • MLS-Liga MX All-Star game halted 10 minutes in after fans use anti-gay chant

    Fans at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles used a homophobic chant just minutes into the first MLS-Liga MX All-Star game on Wednesday night.

  • He Built Her the Mansion They Couldn't Afford: Kanye West Reconstructs Childhood Home for Chicago Donda Listening Party

    Somehow we still don’t have a release date for Donda, but we do have yet another listening party. At this point, Kanye may not even need to drop the album as he’s played it for the public so many times. But yes, still talking about Donda and though it’s been a few weeks now since the Chicago rapper announced his 10th studio album, the release date has moved at least fifty-leven times

  • Deion Sanders has found his calling coaching at an HBCU: 'I 100 percent love it'

    Deion Sanders made a surprising move last year to go coach at Jackson State.