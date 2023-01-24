Authorities confirm 11th death in Monterey Park shooting; 3 victims named

At a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that an 11th victim had died from the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night. Luna also released the names of three of those who were killed.

