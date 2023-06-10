Authorities confirm body found off I-20 is missing 21-year-old DeKalb man after watching Channel 2

Authorities have confirmed that the body found in late May is a missing 21-year-old DeKalb County man.

On May 30, Douglas County police located a man’s body off I-20.

Kissa Chenault, the mother of 21-year-old Keonte Chenault, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was her son who was found near the interstate.

Keontae Chenault disappeared last month after a night out with friends on May 22. Channel 2 Action News first reported on Keontae’s disappearance on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kissa told Seiden that earlier in the week, an investigator with Douglas County saw the Channel 2 Action News story on the discovery of the body off I-20 and reached out to DeKalb County, notifying them that they had found a body matching Keonte’s description.

Both agencies including the GBI worked together using dental records to confirm the identity of the body.

Police have yet to release details surrounding Keonte’s death.

The family has started a fundraiser for a memorial to celebrate Chenault’s life.

