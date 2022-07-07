Authorities confirm Minnesota couple died by suicide, 3 children were drowned by mother in lake

The Ramsey County medical examiner confirmed the causes of death of a Minnesota couple and their children, who were recovered from Vadnais Lake, in what authorities are investigating as a triple murder-suicide.

Maplewood Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive in Maplewood on July 1 when Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her 27-year-old husband, Yee Lee, had shot himself.

Lee’s cause of death was confirmed to be a suicide by gunshot wound.

The police later issued a statewide alert to locate and check the welfare of Cheng and her three children when they received a call from a relative at 4 p.m. stating that Cheng was going to attempt suicide and kill her children.

More from NextShark: NYC judge dismisses suit against man filmed using anti-Asian slurs against cop citing freedom of speech

Police tracked the mother’s cell phone location to Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park at around 5:45 p.m. Cheng’s car and the shoes of the children were found on the east shore of the lake.

Deputies recovered the body of Quadrillion T. Lee, 4, from the lake at around 7:30 p.m. His cause of death was reported to be drowning and smothering.

Phoenix Lee, 5, was recovered at 12:03 a.m. on Saturday. His cause of death was determined to be drowning.

More from NextShark: GoFundMe page launched for 67-year-old Filipino woman punched 125 times in Yonkers

Cheng was recovered at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. She reportedly drowned by suicide. The third child, Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3, was found 20 minutes later. Her cause of death was reported to be drowning and smothering.

Community leaders prompted counseling to the victims’ families and Hmong families in the Twin Cities after the tragedy left the Hmong community in shock and struggling to cope.

The Hmong 18 Council of Minnesota along with family and community members will hold a candlelight vigil at Vadnais Lake on July 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More from NextShark: ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ who claimed to eat his victims is arrested by the FBI

Family members of Lee and Cheng have set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help raise money for the family’s funeral expenses.

Story continues

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For a list of international suicide hotlines, click here.

More from NextShark: Manhattan DA creates new division to boost alternatives to prison sentences amid soaring crime rates

Featured Image via ABC News