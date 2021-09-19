Authorities crack down on people aiding transnational cartels in human smuggling

Authorities crack down on people aiding transnational cartels in human smuggling
Anna Giaritelli
·2 min read

Federal prosecutors are amid a nationwide crackdown on people who aid transnational criminal organizations engaged in smuggling people across borders and deep into the United States.

From Texas to New York, U.S. attorneys have begun prosecuting and, in some cases, closing cases against U.S. citizens who detained and transported migrants from the southern border across the country over the past nine months.

In that time, illegal immigration at the southern border has reached the highest level in 21 years. But with Border Patrol agents overwhelmed and pulled away to transport and process people in custody, many migrants manage to get across.

On Sept. 10, a Florida man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for driving a tractor-trailer that contained 149 noncitizens inside. The driver was arrested on Dec. 30 after attempting to pass through a Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35 headed from Laredo, Texas, to San Antonio. He expected to make $10,000 for running the group from the border.

12,000 MIGRANTS WAIT UNDER DEL RIO BRIDGE TO SURRENDER TO BORDER PATROL

A man from Long Island, New York, pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to transport people unlawfully in the country. The 53-year-old man was driving 42 noncitizens from Laredo to a northern U.S. location in June. Shortly after leaving, he was pulled over for a traffic violation and was taken into custody when police determined he had active warrants. Police on the scene opened the back of the truck and found dozens of people hiding inside.

In Brownsville, Texas, a 35-year-old man was ordered to serve 30 months in federal prison for holding 57 people, including two children without parents, in a one-bedroom hotel room in June.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A Dallas man was sentenced on Sept. 7 to six and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport 126 noncitizens in a tractor-trailer that was 50 degrees inside. He was arrested on Jan. 6 while driving a truck from Laredo after he attempted to go through a Border Patrol checkpoint.

On Sept. 2, a Texas couple in their 20s were convicted for holding more than 50 noncitizens in hotel rooms in Pharr, Texas. They rented a U-Haul truck and used it to transport migrants between the hotel and pickup location. They also held 45 people in their home.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Immigration, Human Smuggling, Cartel, Crime, Federal Courts, Justice Department

Original Author: Anna Giaritelli

Original Location: Authorities crack down on people aiding transnational cartels in human smuggling

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NHS trust wins legal fight to overturn ban on puberty-blocking drugs for children

    Children under 16 will be allowed to take puberty blockers without parental consent, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

  • NC district broke quarantine for thousands of students. Now what?

    In the battle over masks and quarantines in Union County, are North Carolina health officials backing down?

  • US closes Del Rio border crossing as thousands of migrants illegally cross

    The federal agency that oversees U.S. borders made the unprecedented move to shut down a port of entry between Mexico and Texas in response to an unmanageable flow of migrants arriving in the thousands overnight.

  • Nurses are leaving the profession, and replacing them won’t be easy

    Many nurses are physically and emotionally exhausted from the toll of COVID-19. lightspeedshutter/iStock via Getty Images PlusThe fourth wave of COVID-19 is exacerbating the ongoing crisis for the nursing workforce and has led to burnout for many nurses. As a result, many are quitting their jobs in substantial numbers all across the country, with 62% of hospitals reporting a nurse vacancy rate higher than 7.5%, according to a 2021 NSI Nursing Solutions report. But the global pandemic has only wo

  • 911 call about armed robbery leads to body near Spectrum Center in Uptown, CMPD says

    It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on N. Caldwell Street.

  • Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

    Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital said Sunday, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. Witnesses, meanwhile, said an explosion targeted a Taliban vehicle in the provincial city of Jalalabad, the second such deadly blast in as many days in an Islamic State stronghold. The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises by some that they would be tolerant and inclusive.

  • Mourners in California honor 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan

    Mourners in California said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to three Marines killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan. Kareem Nikoui packed a church in Riverside to celebrate the life of the 20-year-old Marine from Norco. Nikoui sent videos to his family hours before he died, showing himself interacting with children in Afghanistan.

  • 6 lions, 3 tigers at the National Zoo are being treated for COVID-19

    6 lions, 3 tigers at the National Zoo are being treated for COVID-19

  • The General Sherman Tree and other California sequoias wrapped in aluminum for protection as fire nears

    Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as part of an effort to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

  • Police break up school board meeting after debate about critical race theory boils over

    Police had to clear out a Virginia school board meeting Wednesday night after a debate over critical race theory boiled over into a hostile shouting match.

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaccine LAPD officers get no sympathy from Times readers

    Readers say LAPD employees are misusing religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination and putting the public at risk.

  • Can a shipping container encourage Lexington kids to ‘feed the world’? AppHarvest hopes so.

    “We’re hopeful this project will spark an interest and drive them to be the next generation of agricultural scientists that will help feed the world.”

  • Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

    Pope Francis urged European bishops on Saturday to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reform, warning that their failure to do so risks the very future of the Catholic Church. Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who are gathering in Poland starting on Sunday for a four-day child protection conference organized by the bishops’ conference and the Vatican’s child protection advisory commission. The location is significant, given around a dozen current and retired Polish bishops have been sanctioned by the Vatican in recent months for their repeated failures to listen to victims and take action to sanction the priests who raped and molested them.

  • Who says it’s no big deal if the Covid vaccine temporarily disrupts menstrual cycles?

    It’s probably a minor effect of the immune response but it’s not a good look when the medical establishment can’t be bothered to notice A quarter of humans in the world are menstruating. Maybe health establishment should pay attention to their experience of the vaccine. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday It’s about bloody time health experts listened to women Could the Covid-19 vaccine have a short-term impact

  • TikTok confession of alleged lynching recalls history of Black trauma and white lies

    In a viral TikTok video which racked up over five million “likes,” a white nurse claimed that one of her […] The post TikTok confession of alleged lynching recalls history of Black trauma and white lies appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hong Kong holds first elections under new "patriots only" law imposed by Beijing

    Hong Kong's elections to choose the city's Election Committee members opened to a select group of voters on Sunday, under a new "patriots only" system imposed by China's government.Why it matters: All candidates running to be members of the electoral college have been "vetted" by Beijing, per Reuters. They will go on to choose the Asian financial hub's next leader, approved by China's government, and some of its legislature.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'

    Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago. The 78-year-old New York real estate heir, who was long suspected but never charged in the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982 and acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas, was found guilty Friday of the first-degree murder of Susan Berman. “Bob Durst has been around a lot of years, and he’s been able to commit a lot of horrific crimes,” Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said outside the Inglewood Courthouse.

  • Sean Spicer claims press treats Jen Psaki better: ‘I walked into the lion’s den’

    Trump’s former press secretary makes remark to New York Times, saying Psaki ‘walks into a bunch of kittens’ Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer has complained that the Washington press corps treat his successor under Joe Biden more kindly. “I walked into the lion’s den every day – she walks into a bunch of kittens,” Spicer told the New York Times, referring to Jen Psaki, the subject of a lengthy and admiring profile. Spicer also bemoaned a recent barb from the White House podium. E

  • Dramatic video shows a stolen Range Rover ramming a vehicle with 2 child passengers and crashing into 10 cars parked on suburban street, police say

    Dramatic footage shows the car thief revving, ramming, and reversing into several parked vehicles on the street in East Ham, east London, England.

  • Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

    President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to add measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine. Why it matters: After having practically eradicated measles from the U.S. almost two decades ago, a growing anti-vaccination movement has led to a resurgence of the highly contagious virus in recent years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in 2019 after multi-coun