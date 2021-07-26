Authorities find dead man in Mitchell, with police believing he was ejected from vehicle

Jul. 26—An 18-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning on the north side of Mitchell and authorities believe the death was caused by the man being thrown from a moving vehicle.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. Monday, July 26, Mitchell Police Division officers responded to an incident involving several individuals "breaking out windows" of a vehicle near the 800 block of West Ash Avenue.

According to a statement by the Mitchell Police Division, officers learned that the incident near the 800 block of West Ash Avenue stemmed from a disturbance that occurred earlier in the morning near the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in north Mitchell near the Mitchell airport.

As officers turned their focus to search for a missing male in connection to the incidents, they searched the area around the soccer complex near the airport.

During the search, officers came upon the missing 18-year-old male, who was found lying in the ditch near the 5700 block of Airport Road. Authorities say it is "believed that the male was ejected from the back of a moving pickup." The man was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

How or why the victim was ejected or ended up in the ditch remains an unanswered question. According to Mitchell Police Division Lt. Dean Knippling, the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.