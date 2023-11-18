Authorities to provide update on deadly New Hampshire hospital shooting

Authorities are expected to provide an update after a gunman opened fire in the front lobby of New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, Friday afternoon.

Bradley Haas a 63-year-old security officer was shot and killed when the gunman entered the psychiatric hospital on Clinton Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

A state trooper assigned to the hospital immediately responded to the scene, shooting and killing the alleged gunman, state police say.

First responders performed CPR on Haas before transporting him to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Haas was the former Chief of the Franklin, New Hampshire Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. The father served in the Franklin Police Department for 28 years and in the US Army for 3 years as a military police officer.

News of the shooting traveled quickly through Concord. It’s the state capitol, but also a small close-knit city. On the heels of the deadly mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Friday’s incident really shook people who say this was just too close to home.

“It was just crazy my brother texted me there was an active shooter. And immediately I thought, ‘Not again,’” said Terri Trier from Concord.

No further information about the shooter is being released.

Authorities are expected to give an update on the situation at around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW