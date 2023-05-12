Authorities: Defective vehicle lights lead to large marijuana find in EC

May 11—EAU CLAIRE — Defective vehicle lights lead to a traffic stop in Eau Claire and a large marijuana find, police say.

Jerah-Vennee K. Jones, 31, 627 Putnam St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an agency.

A $500 cash bail was set for Jones, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Jones returns to court May 23 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer on patrol at Madison and Bellinger streets on May 5 noticed a vehicle missing its license plate lamps. The vehicle's center high mount brake light also did not work.

The officer followed the vehicle for a short time before activating his emergency lights and pulling the vehicle over.

The driver, who was identified as Jones, said he didn't have a driver's license because his driving status was suspended.

The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of Jones' vehicle. Jones said there was no marijuana inside the car. The officer could see green leafy crumbs on Jones' pants, which he believed to be marijuana.

Jones became argumentative and said the officer could not search his car.

After the officer asked Jones to step out of the vehicle, Jones fled and began running through yards. The officer apprehended him after a short chase.

Officers then searched Jones' vehicle. A number of marijuana buds were found in an open plastic container in the center console. Other marijuana buds were scattered throughout the interior of the vehicle.

Inside the trunk, officers found three zip lock bags containing a total of 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

At the time of this incident, Jones was free on bond for a pending felony case in Wisconsin. As a condition of bond, Jones was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in February 2020 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the two felony charges in the most recent case, Jones could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.