Authorities Deny Placing Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun in Men’s Unit

Nikita Dragun

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department has pushed back against claims that transgender YouTube star Nikita Dragun was housed in a men’s unit after being arrested at a Miami Beach, Fla., hotel.

Authorities arrested Dragun, a beauty influencer with millions of social media followers, on Monday at the Goodtime Hotel for allegedly assaulting a police officer. She was placed in a men’s prison unit afterward, according to her publicist.

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” her publicist, Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations, said in a statement. “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

However, authorities say that wasn’t what happened, and Dragun wasn’t put in the men’s unit. They also said that appropriate protocols for transgender inmates were respected when handling Dragun’s booking and her release.

In a statement, spokesperson Juan Diasgranados said, “Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is committed to protecting the rights of the transgender community and of all LGBTQ people. MDCR has procedures in place for the appropriate intake, housing, and medical needs of transgender inmates, and we are committed to ensuring that all inmates in our custody, including transgender persons, are treated appropriately throughout our intake, classification and placement process.”

Diasgranados added, “Inmate Dragun never made it beyond the booking process prior to release; therefore, she was never placed in a men’s unit.”

He said that inmates being processed for intake sit in an open booking area with corrections staff present.

“Additionally, inmate Dragun was placed in a holding cell by herself due to her high profile status before being released, and she was escorted by an LGBTQ officer during her time at the corrections facility,” Diasgranados said.

The Advocate has reached out to Dragun’s representatives for comment.