Authorities detail damage left by Evansville tornado that destroyed three homes, affected 28 others

Rock County authorities are continuing to assess the damages made by the Evansville tornado and severe storm on Thursday that tore roofs off houses and barns and downed power lines and trees.

Thirty-one residences were impacted by the storm, including three that were destroyed, according to a statement by Rock County Emergency Management and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

Ten homes suffered major damage that will require extensive repairs, while 11 had minor damage and seven were also affected, according to an assessment made by officials using the FEMA Damage Assessment Criteria.

Capt. Mark Thompson of the sheriff's office said he did not know where the individuals of destroyed residences are staying. Residents have been encouraged to call 211 for damage reports and unmet resource needs like housing and Rock County Communications Center nonemergency line at (608) 757-2244 for non-life-threatening law enforcement needs.

National Weather Service staff who surveyed properties determined two tornadoes occurred. First, an EF-1 that occurred about 5:15 p.m. near Albany, in Green County, just southwest of Evansville, and then an EF-2 tornado about 5:40 p.m. that moved northeast from Evansville to southwest Jefferson County. Winds reached up to 135 mph in the Evansville tornado.

Rock County officials told the Journal Sentinel all reported injuries were minor.

Residents can expect intermittent power outages on Highway 59

Thompson told the Journal Sentinel much of the power for the City of Evansville and south had been restored Friday while other nearby "affected" areas remained without power.

Electrical companies estimate 28 meters are still without power and anticipate restoring those connections over the next couple of days, according to the statement Monday from the sheriff's office. Residents should expect intermittent power outages on Highway 59, Caledonia Road and Gibbs Lake Road as electrical companies conduct repairs in the area.

Firefighters continue to accept and provide donations for affected residents

Port-a-potties and bottled water were initially set up by Rock County Emergency Management at Porter Town Hall, 8809 North Wilder Road, and Yahara Valley Elementary School, 8643 North Raymond Road, for residents and volunteers involved in cleaning up after the Evansville tornado. Thompson said most of the resources have been moved to the Evansville Fire Department, located at 425 Water St., and are being handed out there.

Firefighters in Evansville have helped residents in the immediate aftermath of the storm, setting up a warming shelter in the Evansville fire station Thursday night in case residents needed somewhere to sleep after the storm. A family of four and another individual stayed that night, the Journal Sentinel reported.

According to a post on the Evansville Fire District’s Facebook page, the department received over 50 donations and delivered about five pickup trucks of donations out to the affected area as of Sunday.

Plywood, plastic tarps, garbage bags, Gatorade and snacks are the donations that “seem to be going over well” with people in need, according to the social media post.

Rock County authorities plan gathering for residents affected in Evansville tornado

More updates on the storm damages and the residents’ needs will be made available in the coming days.

Rock County Emergency Management and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Evansville Fire District, according to the statement.

A community gathering for Rock County residents impacted by the Evansville tornado will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Evansville High School auditorium, located at 640 S. Fifth St.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections also warned residents to be cautious when hiring storm repair contractors and offered tips for those whose properties have been damaged to find trusted contractors.

While these are the first tornados Wisconsin have had in February, the state has seen three during the month of January. The most recent January tornado was in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

Reporter Bridget Fogarty can be reached at bfogarty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 31 homes impacted in Evansville, Wisconsin tornado, assessment says