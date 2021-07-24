Authorities detail July police shooting in Santa Fe

Jul. 24—SANTA FE, N.M. — State Police identified the two officers who shot and injured a man in Santa Fe earlier this month and released details into the incident. It was one of four police shootings in the Santa Fe area over a two-week period.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said officers Alfredo Moya and Luis Mendez shot 40-year-old Jaime Bravo on July 4 following a foot pursuit. Bravo was hospitalized and later booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center.

Bravo is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

He is accused of pointing a gun at a deputy days before he brandished one at Santa Fe police and fired at State Police before being shot in the leg.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit and statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

Authorities first encountered Bravo on June 30.

Sandoval County deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the I-25 on-ramp, near Santo Domingo Pueblo, for reports of a man assaulting someone with a rock. A deputy found the suspect, later identified as Bravo, walking along the I-25 shoulder and he ignored their commands.

The deputy ran after Bravo and Bravo pulled a gun out of his backpack and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy retreated to his vehicle and saw Bravo run into a wooded area near the highway.

Deputies were unable to find Bravo after several hours of searching with dogs and used a still image of Bravo from the deputy's lapel camera to put out a be-on-the-lookout for him.

Then, on July 4, Santa Fe police were dispatched to a welfare check of a man, later identified as Bravo, on the railroad tracks near I-25 in Santa Fe. Bravo pointed a gun at the officers and fled across I-25.

State Police officers Moya and Mendez found Bravo on the other side of the highway and a foot pursuit ensued. Bravo shot at the officers and Moya and Mendez fired back, striking Bravo in the leg.

Wilson, the State Police spokesman, said Moya has been with the department for eight years and Mendez for four years. Both were placed on standard administrative leave after the incident.

"This investigation is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau," Wilson said. "At the completion of this investigation, the reports will be forwarded to the appropriate district attorney's office for review."