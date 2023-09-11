Authorities asking for help with info on fire that killed Fresno boy

TechCrunch

KKR is doubling down on its bet in Reliance Retail, valuing India’s largest retail chain at $100 billion in a fresh $250 million investment. The deal follows the Qatar Investment Authority investing $1 billion in Mukesh Ambani's retail empire just last month. The New York-headquartered private equity firm KKR invested about $755 million in Reliance Retail in 2020, when the Indian firm was valued at about $62 billion.