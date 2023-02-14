Authorities: DNA evidence links EC man to two town of Washington burglaries

Feb. 13—EAU CLAIRE — DNA evidence has linked an Eau Claire man to two town of Washington burglaries, authorities say.

Bradley J. Barnum, 41, 709 E. Grand Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of bail jumping.

Barnum is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Feb. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman said her residence in the 2400 block of Corona Avenue was broken into on April 23, 2017, while she was away for the weekend.

Entrance was gained by forcing open a back door. The woman said a used cigarette and lighter in the upstairs bathroom likely belonged to the burglar because no one in her household smoked and neither of the items were in the bathroom when she left.

A gaming system valued at $400 was missing.

A neighbor told authorities he heard a lot of commotion coming from the woman's residence the morning of the burglary. He assumed the noises were being made by the woman. He did not see a suspect or anything suspicious.

Authorities were aware that Barnum had engaged in a foot pursuit with Eau Claire police near the woman's residence the morning of the burglary. Barnum was not caught.

Authorities believed Barnum may have entered the woman's residence to evade capture.

The lighter and cigarette left at the scene were sent to the State Crime Lab. DNA collected from those items were linked to Barnum.

On Dec. 21, 2020, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 4500 block of Markgraff Road. That residence had also been burglarized earlier that month.

An east side door was forced open to gain entrance. A large amount of pennies were lying on the floor and other items were strewn about.

Money was taken from the residence.

A white surgical mask was found laying on the ground next to the garage. The mask appeared to have been left by the burglar.

The mask was sent to the State Crime Lab and DNA collected from it was linked to Barnum.

A woman told authorities in February 2021 that Barnum told her he committed a burglary near Fall Creek where money was taken.

Story continues

At the time of the burglaries, Barnum was free on bond for three pending felony cases in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

Barnum is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in July 2014 in Chippewa County.

If convicted of the three felony charges connected to the town of Washington burglaries, Barnum could be sentenced to up to 18 years in prison.