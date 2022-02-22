Authorities: Driver in Worcester hit-and-run of man in wheelchair stepped from vehicle for 74 seconds, then drove away

Charles H. Brant, 40, is arraigned in Worcester District Court Tuesday. Brant's attorney Michael J. Callahan asked that his client be allowed to hide behind a door. Brant was visible for a few moments.

WORCESTER — A 40-year-old Boylston man who was at the wheel of a pickup that allegedly struck and killed a man in a wheelchair last week got out of his vehicle for 74 seconds before driving home, according to authorities.

The crash on Boylston Street (Route 70) was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby business.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Edward Geddis, 52, of Gardner.

Charles H. Brant III of 10 Roseberry Drive, Boylston, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and death and driving a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker.

Brant was arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court. He may face additional charges, police said. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 18.

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. Friday in the area of 36 Boylston St.

In court, Michael J. Callahan, lawyer for Brant, said his client was under the assumption that he hit an object and was surprised when he found he hit a person. When asked by police who arrived at his Boylston home if he knew why they were there, Brant said he was involved in a "minor accident" in Worcester, in which he had struck "a shopping cart" in the roadway, according to the police report.

Brant continued that he got out of his vehicle and checked around and then made his way home, the police report said.

At the outset of the court proceeding Tuesday, Judge Whitney J. Brown granted the defense attorney's request for his client to be arraigned just outside the courtroom, in a holding area, with the door opened.

Assistant District Attorney Julieanne Karcasinas outlined the case.

When Officer Hungria Ortiz arrived at the scene, he determined the victim, who was lying in the road, was unresponsive so he administered CPR until fire and EMS personnel arrived and took over, the police report said.

No one else was at the scene when police arrived, Karcasinas said.

The wheelchair was 30 to 35 feet from where the victim was located. Ortiz said the wheelchair had broken back wheels, and a trail of debris and personnel belongings was scattered on the road, according to the police report.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:19 a.m.

Several parts of a vehicle, including a front bumper with the word "Ford," were recovered at the scene, Karcasinas said.

Surveillance video from the nearby Shell Gas Station at the corner of Boylston and Plantation streets shows a vehicle traveling northeast on Boylston Street colliding with the wheelchair in the right travel lane.

The driver stopped, got out of the vehicle and remained at the scene for a minute and 14 seconds before getting back in his vehicle and taking off, Karcasinas said.

The vehicle continued on Boylston Street where the surveillance video shows a Ford 4-door pickup truck continuing to the intersection, stopping at he red light and continuing onto Clinton Street into Shrewsbury, according to the police report.

Separate surveillance video, from a city's traffic camera, shows the same vehicle arriving at 2:53 a.m. at the Gulf Gas Station at 446 Lincoln St., at which time the driver, later identified as Brant, gets out of his vehicle and stays at the gas station for 25 minutes, before leaving around 3:15 a.m., authorities said.

The license plate that matched Brant's vehicle was taken from the surveillance video from the Lincoln Street gas station.

Based on evidence at the scene of the crash and video evidence, Brant exited his vehicle and crossed to the passenger side, according to the police report

"He (Brant) was standing next to where the pedestrian was located in the roadway after he had been separated from his wheelchair that was approximately 30-35 feet away," according to the police report.

In addition, the video shows a blinking white light on the wheelchair that was visible from the camera after the crash, the police report states.

Another passing motorist saw the pedestrian and the wheelchair in the roadway and stopped to call 911, according to the police report.

Karcasinas recommended that Brant be held on $50,000 cash bail while Callahan countered that the ADA's recommendation was "excessive" and his client should only be held on $500 cash bail.

She said the facts of the case, compounded by Brant breaking probation three times (including two violations of protection orders from this year and a larceny charge from 2018, all out of Clinton District Court) and him missing an alcohol-checking "SCRAM" test on Thursday, are the reason why she asked for the heavy bail.

Brown set bail at $25,000 cash, $250,000 with surety. She ordered that he be detained on the probation warrant out of Clinton District Court.

