Authorities drop charges against remaining Executive Council meeting protesters

Jun. 30—Authorities on Friday announced they dropped charges against the remaining six people charged with disrupting a 2021 meeting of state officials who were considering expansion of a COVID-19 vaccination program.

The New Hampshire Safety Department made the announcement late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the week, they dropped charges against Loudon-resident Terese Bastarache, one of the most outspoken of nine people arrested during the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the New Hampshire Executive Council.

Trials of the remaining six were scheduled for the near future.

In the statement, the Safety Department said prosecutors did not believe they could prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt. The decision was reached after a "careful review of facts and evidence available to state police prosecutors," the statement reads.

On Friday, Bastarache said Gov. Chris Sununu had been served with a subpoena for the next two defendants headed to trial, Marilyn and A.J. Todd, earlier in the day, and the charges were dropped. That trial was scheduled for July 18.

She thinks troopers had second thoughts about testifying.

"Now that the grassroots has come together, I feel these individuals were not comfortable testifying in the public square," she said. The We the People NH Facebook page has 8,000 members, she said.

Nine protesters were arrested at the council meeting, which was held at the auditorium of the state police academy in Concord.

The meeting drew dozens of opponents of a $27 million federal grant to expand COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state. The council rejected the grant but later accepted it.

Two weeks earlier, on Sept. 30, Sununu ended a council meeting at Saint Anselm College after protesters disrupted that proceeding.

Following her arrest, Bastarache became a leading voice in the anti-vaccine mandate movement. Bastarache has said she will file a civil suit against the state for violation of her First Amendment rights.