Authorities: Duplex fire unveils marijuana grow operation

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

May 4—AUGUSTA — A duplex fire in the town of Bridge Creek led to the discovery of a significant marijuana growing operation, authorities say.

Donnie E. Plamp, S11635 Warner Road, Augusta, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of marijuana manufacturing, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Plamp is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy went to a fire scene in the town of Bridge Creek on April 23 because firefighters had located drugs inside the residence. The fire inspector told the deputy there were two large marijuana plants in plain view in the living room in one half of the duplex.

After they broke down a door to continue to fight the fire, firefighters encountered several more marijuana plants in the next room.

Plamp confirmed with the deputy that he is the sole owner of his side of the duplex and he lives alone. He admitted having two marijuana plants but said the drug was for his personal use.

Authorities found a total of six marijuana plants inside the residence and a paper bag that contained a large amount of marijuana leaves and debris.

In Plamp's bedroom, authorities found a bubble pipe that contained residue that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Plamp then showed a deputy where he grew the marijuana plants. The deputy observed six green plant pots that did not have any plants growing in them.

The marijuana plants and bag of marijuana debris weighed more than four pounds.

If convicted of the three felony charges, Plamp could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Lyft Inc (LYFT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today to discuss Lyft's results and key business initiatives are our Co-Founder and CEO, Logan Green; Co-founder and President, John Zimmer; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Roberts. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lyft.com shortly after this call has ended.

  • Driver Fatally Hits San Jose Siblings During Car Chase With Police

    An 18-year-old driving a 2017 Honda Accord killed two San Jose siblings in a car accident while attempting to flee the Santa Clara County sheriffs last week. What happened: The fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 26 when officers attempted to pull over the suspect, Roberto Joseph Garcia of Morgan Hill, Calif., at Lawrence Expressway, according to KTVU. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and Philip Nievas, 21, on April 30, Mercury News reported.

  • Caesars Shares Jump as CEO Touts Post-Pandemic Profit Potential

    (Bloomberg) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares leaped in extended trading after Chief Executive Officer Tom Reeg gave an upbeat profit forecast and pointed to continuing signs of recovery for the gambling industry.Caesars, the largest owner of casinos in the U.S., reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $505 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a 23% increase from a year earlier.Reeg -- who orchestrated the merger of Caesars and Eldorado Resorts last year, along with the recent purchase of sports betting operator William Hill Plc -- said on a conference cal Tuesday that the company would likely earn $1 billion in profit in at least one quarter this year and that he’d be “disappointed” if Caesars doesn’t generate over $4 billion for all of 2022.Consumers cooped up in their homes by the coronavirus socked away savings that they’re now beginning to spend on travel and entertainment. Casinos outside of Las Vegas have led industry’s recovery because guests don’t have to fly to them. Younger patrons with fewer entertainment options have been among the first to return. Older guests may follow.“As the world reopens, we already see this capital being unlocked and coming into our doors,” Reeg said. “I think the demand for entertainment and just fun, after the last 12 to 14 months, is going to be like nothing any of us have seen in our lifetime.”The shares jumped as much as 9.4% to $104.48 during the call. They were up 29% this year through the close Tuesday in New York.Changes PlannedReeg also reiterated plans to sell one of the company’s big Las Vegas hotels and William Hill’s non-U.S. business to help reduce debt. He plans to take the William Hill name off the company’s sportsbooks and app, replacing them with Caesars.Like other Las Vegas resort operators, Caesars has seen an especially steep decline in its meeting and convention business, which has been effectively shut down for the past year. Weekday hotel rates, which depend on that business, remain low. But leisure travel has picked up.On the call, President Anthony Carano said “weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future.”The Caesars website showed rooms available at 10 of the company’s Las Vegas resorts this weekend at rates from $179 a night.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains

    After a real estate market that grew stagnant during 2020 due to The COVID-19 pandemic, a real estate surge has been happening in 2021 in many parts of the U.S., creating a strong seller's market....

  • Broken Harts

    On a coastal section part of Highway 1 in Mendocino County, California, a car was found upside down at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff. Inside police found the bodies of two adults, later identified as Jen and Sarah Hart, and three children. From the very onset, it seemed more than a normal traffic accident, and it continued to be a confusing and shocking story - both for the local community and the online supporters who had followed the family’s adventures for years. They were known as a coupl

  • Belt slam in 10-run 1st lifts Giants over Rockies in opener

    Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled the San Francisco Giants over the Colorado Rockies 12-4 Tuesday in a doubleheader opener. Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Colorado allowed double-digit runs in an inning for the seventh time and dropped to 1-6 against the Giants this year.

  • Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Doesn't Speak to Older Sister Aimee: 'We're Just Really Different'

    Kelly Osbourne shared that she and her sister Aimee don't talk during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast this week

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • The sublime sadness of Mexican indie star Ed Maverick

    With his new album, 'Eduardo,' 20-year-old Ed Maverick leads Mexico's new generation of indie-rock romantics.

  • Biden Carter: What’s going on in this picture?

    How the apparent size difference between the Bidens and the Carters came about.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Supply of COVID-19 vaccine gains upper hand as demand decreases

    In Maryland's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the data show the number of daily infections and new cases is dropping. But there's another downturn tempering those positive trends: The number of people getting vaccinated every day. The Timonium mass vaccination site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds closed around lunchtime Monday because not enough people made appointments. Supply has gained the upper hand, which officials said was always the plan.

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia has ‘accelerated’ her condition, daughter says

    ‘I think they need to go to jail,’ daughter Allisa Swartz says of officers involved in disturbing arrest of dementia patient

  • Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.

  • Republicans are said to be plotting to oust Liz Cheney from House leadership and replace her with a pro-Trump woman

    Cheney, the third-highest-ranking House Republican, has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.