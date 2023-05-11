Authorities: EC inmate attacked jailer with long-handled shower brush

May 10—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County Jail inmate physically assaulted a jailer with a long brush used to clean showers, authorities say.

Joshua Cheek, 32, of Fall Creek, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of battery by prisoner by use of a dangerous weapon, three felony counts of bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

A $10,000 cash bail was set for Cheek, which prohibits him from possessing dangerous weapons and engaging in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Cheek returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A jailer was attacked by Cheek at 2 p.m. on March 23.

Cheek used a long-handled shower brush as an impact weapon and charged at the jailer, attempting to strike him multiple times.

The jailer was able to gain control of Cheek after deflecting Cheek's attempts to strike him and absorbing one or more of the strikes.

The jailer grappled with Cheek and forced him to the floor, where the jailer held Cheek until other jailers arrived to stabilize him.

As Cheek continued to struggle and resist with jailers, a taser was utilized to gain control. Handcuffs were then placed on Cheek and he was removed from the area.

The jailer received minor injuries from the incident, including an injured right ankle.

The jailer was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for evaluation and treatment.

The incident was recorded by two jail surveillance cameras and a body camera from one of the responding jailers.

Cheek was not injured in the incident.

The brush was more than five feet long and weighed more than four pounds. It had a long wooden handle and a hard plastic head containing coarse blue-colored bristles.

Two jailers said Cheek told them he also had a "shank," otherwise known as a homemade stabbing weapon. After the incident, jailers recovered an object with a staple sticking out of it that was concealed on Cheek.

During an interview following the incident, the jailer who was attacked said this was one of the worst or most dangerous situations that he had personally been faced with in his 12 years at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Story continues

The jailer sustained a high ankle sprain and missed five work shifts due to the injury.

Cheek told authorities the attack had nothing to do with the jailer and was related to his frustrations with other matters.

At the time of the incident, Cheek was on bond for pending criminal cases in Winnebago and Eau Claire counties. As a condition of bond, Cheek was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

Cheek is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three felony counts of bomb scares in February 2020 in Winnebago.

If convicted of the four felonies in the jail incident, Cheek could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.