Authorities: EC jail inmate made several bomb threats

May 22—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man made several bomb threats as an inmate in the Eau Claire County Jail, authorities say.

Joshua J. Cheek, 32, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of making a bomb scare, six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of terrorist threats, and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Cheek is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's detective was contacted by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation March 9 regarding bomb threats that were posted in the "Contact Us" section of the My Vote Wisconsin website.

The detective was told that the internet protocol address that the bomb threats came from was listed to Eau Claire County. The names that were used to make the posts were Joshua J. Cheek and Jason Alexander Cheek.

The bomb threats were directed toward both President Biden and the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

After reviewing the messages, the detective determined Cheek was incarcerated at the Eau Claire County Jail at the time he sent the messages.

The detective advised the jail captain of the messages. After discussing the content of the messages, it was determined that the bomb threats were not credible and no evacuation in the jail or courthouse would occur.

The detective received jail video footage that coincided the times the bomb threats were made. Cheek could be seen at the TurnKey kiosk in the common area of his cell block. Cheek arrives at the kiosk a few minutes before each bomb threat is made. Cheek is also present at the kiosk at the time each bomb threat message was sent to the My Vote Wisconsin website.

The detective was able to locate logs from the TurnKey Kiosk in Cheek's cell block that showed Cheek logging into the kiosk, just prior to sending the bomb threats. The detective was also able to confirm, through the jail surveillance video, that it was Cheek logging into the kiosk.

Later in March, jail personnel also found threatening letters written by Cheek in the jail's outgoing mail. They were addressed to the Secret Service and the White House.

At the time of these incidents, Cheek was free on bond for four ongoing felony and misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County.

Cheek is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three felony counts of making a bomb scare in February 2020 in Winnebago County.

If convicted of the felony charges in the new case, Cheek could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.