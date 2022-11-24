Authorities: EC man burglarizes tavern, steals till

Nov. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man burglarized a town of Seymour tavern and stole a till, authorities say.

Tyler C. Moe, 35, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary of a building and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Moe, which prohibits him from having contact with Fox Run Tavern.

Moe returns to court Dec. 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the Fox Run Tavern Monday in response to a burglary alarm.

Deputies arrived to find an open window and footprints leading to the north toward the woods by Olson Drive.

Inside the tavern, deputies saw that the window had been removed and placed inside against the wall just under the opening of the window.

One deputy observed a broken piece of wood lying on the floor.

Other deputies noticed that two of the tills had been opened and were empty. The third till was missing.

Deputies followed the tracks leading from the tavern to the 6100 block of Olson Drive.

One deputy found a black metal container that appeared to be a till from a cash register. The till was laying in the snow five to 10 feet from the road. The deputy also saw a black bag, which appeared to be a tool bag with reflective material on it, near a tree.

Another deputy then found Moe hiding in a tree about 10 to 15 feet from the ground. Moe got out of the tree when commanded to do so.

Moe is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Moe could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.