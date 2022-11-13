Authorities: EC man leads police on pursuit through roads and yards

Nov. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man led a state trooper on a high-speed pursuit that traversed both roads and yards in the Eau Claire area, authorities say.

Nicholas J. Fisher, 37, 678 Wisconsin St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer and possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Fisher, which prohibits him from making any acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Fisher returns to court Dec. 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper on patrol at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on the North Crossing in Eau Claire County noticed a white pickup truck rapidly approaching his squad car from the rear.

The truck was traveling 17 mph over the speed limit so the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop.

The truck increased its speed, passed a bystander vehicle, and continued west toward Kane Road.

At one point, the truck reached speeds of 100 mph and straddled the center line.

The truck turned onto North Town Hall Road and continued traveling at high speeds. The truck almost struck the rear of a bystander vehicle while that vehicle attempted to get out of the fleeing pickup truck's way.

After the truck turned onto County Line Road, it veered off the road and drove through the back yards of at least two residences.

The driver, later identified as Fisher, jumped out of the truck as it was still moving and ran away toward a tree line.

Using a thermal camera and a dog, authorities spotted Fisher in a corn field near some out buildings. He was taken into custody.

When asked why he ran, Fisher said it was because he knew he had a warrant.

Fisher was carrying some pills and was driving without an ignition interlock device. His driving status is revoked because of a drunken driving offense. He is required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he owns or operates.

If convicted of the felony charges, Fisher could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.