Authorities: EC man led two high-speed pursuits on same day

Jul. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man led local sheriff's deputies on two high-speed pursuits on the same day, authorities say.

Elijah L. Jones, 18, 743 1/2 Eddy St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of eluding an officer, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

Jones is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Sept. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8:40 p.m. on March 28, an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was observing traffic at London Road and Skeels Avenue in the town of Washington when he saw a car run through a stop sign at the intersection.

The car also appeared to be traveling faster than the posted 30 mph speed limit.

The deputy pulled out and attempted to catch up to the car, which ran another stop sign at London Road and Hamilton Avenue.

The deputy then activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren. The car did not stop.

The driver then led the deputy on a high-speed pursuit. The driver turned off his headlights, periodically drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and reached speeds of 50 to 60 mph.

The pursuit continued on Golf Road. The vehicle ran a red light at Golf Road and Fairfax Street and maintained speeds of 50 to 60 mph.

Because of the driver's disregard for traffic laws and other drivers' safety, the deputy terminated the pursuit on Rudolph Road.

A short time later, a second deputy found the same vehicle on Golf Road near the Oakwood Mall parking lot.

The second deputy then activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren.

The vehicle ran two stop signs and the driver again turned off his head lights. A second pursuit ensued.

The driver reached speeds of 75 mph on U.S. 53.

The pursuit continued on various other streets before the driver ran a stop sign at Skeels Avenue and Fairfax Street.

The deputy terminated the pursuit at Rudolph Road and Clairemont Avenue.

Jones was identified as the driver. He eventually admitted to being the driver during the two pursuits.

If convicted of the felony charges, Jones could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.