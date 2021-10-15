Authorities: EC man possessed several images of child porn

Oct. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was found to be in possession of several images of child pornography, authorities say.

Brayton J. Jaenke, 29, 344 Pavelski Road, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Jaenke, which prohibits him from having access to the internet except for work and educational purposes.

Jaenke returns to court Dec. 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy received two cybertips July 23 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a specific phone number was linked to at least 10 uploaded files of suspected child pornography.

The first tip related to four images consisting of young girls having sexual contact with adult males.

The second tip related to six images consisting of young girls in various stages of nudity. Some of the images involved sexual contact with adult males.

The detective discovered that the phone number was linked to Jaenke's Verizon account.

The detective received a third cybertip on Sept. 13, which indicated that Jaenke's phone number uploaded one file of child pornography on May 28. This file showed a nude young girl.

A fourth cybertip on July 15 was linked to one more image of child pornography being uploaded to Jaenke's phone number.

Two more cybertips concerning Jaenke's phone number and child pornography were received by authorities in July and August.

The detective received access to Jaenke's phone account and determined he was in possession of as many as 55 images of suspected child pornography.

Authorities interviewed Jaenke on Oct. 8.

Jaenke said he never collected pictures or videos of underage children. If he looked at pornography, it was only of adults, he said.

When he does receive pornography, Jaenke said he saves the images and later deletes them. He said he has not shared his saved images with anyone.

When asked how the images of child pornography ended up on his phone, Jaenke said he wasn't sure. "I have been hacked before through games and they stole money," he said. "I don't look at stuff like that. I don't."

Jaenke then admitted that he had been looking at pictures of naked children for about a year. "I just downloaded those. Honestly, I don't do it for pleasure. I just downloaded them. I don't know why," he said.

Jaenke said he accessed the images early in the morning or late at night when the rest of his family is sleeping.

If convicted of the nine charges, Jaenke could be sentenced to up to 135 years in prison.