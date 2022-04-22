Authorities: EC man resisting arrest gave police officer concussion, broken nose

Apr. 22—EAU CLAIRE — A man resisting arrest kicked an Eau Claire police officer in the head several times, giving the officer a concussion and a broken nose, authorities say.

Steven W. Bruns III, 34, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Bruns, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Bruns returns to court May 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was sent to an Eau Claire residence on Monday because Bruns was being verbally aggressive toward a woman and yelling at small children.

The woman told responding officers she wanted Bruns to leave. Bruns then told officers he wanted to be taken to jail.

While taking him to a squad car, Bruns asked officers what he was being arrested for. Bruns was told he had a valid warrant from Minnesota.

Bruns became upset and went limp. He said that officers would have to drag him and that he knew he did not have a warrant.

After Bruns calmed down a bit, officers again attempted to escort him into a squad car. Bruns said he was not going to go peacefully.

Bruns then began to scream and yell that he was not going to jail for a 10-year-old warrant.

Bruns refused to get into the squad car. An officer then picked up his legs and placed them in the squad car. Bruns then began to repeatedly and violently kick and knee the officer several times.

At one point, the officer struck Bruns three times in an attempt to get him to stop. Bruns then fell onto his back and began to kick the officer several times in the head, striking him in the right eye and nose.

When he received medical treatment, the officer was diagnosed with a concussion and broken nose.

At the time of this incident, Bruns was on bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the new felony charges, Bruns could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.